Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Throw Birthday Party For Aaradhya; Genelia D'Souza, Sonali Bendre Attend

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently celebrated their daughter Aaradhya’s 11th birthday. To mark the special day, the couple hosted a low-key birthday party that saw the attendance of tinsel town stars like Genelia Deshmukh along with kids Riaan and Rahyl, Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behk, Bunty Walia and many more.

On Saturday, a paparazzo handle shared a video on Instagram that showed Abhishek helping Aishwarya’s mother Brindya Rai get into the car. Both of them held her hand as she gave a kiss to Aishwarya and Abhishek respectively. While Abhishek was sporting a white sweatshirt, beige pants, white sneakers, and a blue cap, Brindya draped a green saree. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was rocking a white shirt and black tights along with sneakers.

On the other hand, in a different clip, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor can be seen giving a hug to Genelia D’ Souza who wore a white shirt, blue denim, and black boots. Sonali Bendre and her husband-filmmaker Goldie Behl were also spotted at the venue. Sonali flaunted a white T-shirt, pink pants and sneakers. She waved and smiled at the paparazzi before getting inside her car. Bunty Walia and his wife Vanessa Parmar and their children had also come to take part in the celebrations. In one of the snaps, Shweta Bachchan was also seen entering the house.

Earlier, on Aaradhya’s birthday, Aishwarya shared some adorable pictures with Aaradhya. Along with the photos, she had written on her viral Instagram post, “MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA ❤️”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married on 20 April 2007 according to traditional Hindu rites of the Bunt community, to which she belongs. North Indian and Bengali ceremonies were also performed. The wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, “Prateeksha", in Juhu, Mumbai. Rai gave birth to Aaradhya in 2011.

