Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's 'Photoshopped' Wedding Pic Goes Viral

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are regarded as one of the B-town's power couples. The couple married in 2007, and have a lovely daughter -Aaradhya Rai Bachchan, born in 2011. Their love story is popular among their followers, who regularlydemonstrate their love and admiration for the pair. However, one of their fans caused quite a stir when he uploaded athrowback picture, which was claimed to be from Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding.

Abhishek took to Twitter early on Thursday morning to reply to the image that had been going viral on the internet. The image in question depicts Abhishek and Aishwarya on their nuptials evening, smiling. The admirer captioned the photo, "Her laugh and his smile say it all."

However, as soon as this photo was shared on Twitter, Abhishek immediately pointed out at the fact that it was altered. He simply replied, “This is a photoshopped image,” followed by a folded hand emoticon.

This is a photoshopped image. 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 16, 2021

It's no secret that Abhishek and Aishwarya are head over heels in love. They

met on the sets of JP Dutta's Umrao Jaan (2006) and fell in love. Their companionship blossomed the following year when they were filming for Mani Ratnam's Guru.

Though the pair prefers to keep their personal life private, they rarely open up and explain what has kept their marriage strong despite the pressures of living their lives under the spotlight. Recently, in an interview with Vogue, the couple was asked if they fight as normal couples do. In response,Aishwarya said, “Everyday”. However, Abhishek emphasised, "But they're more like arguments than fights.They're not serious, and they're in good health. It would become really boring, otherwise.”

Abhishek had stated that it was him, not Aishwarya, who reconcile after a quarrel. “Women don't makeup!” said the actor.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have appeared in a slew of films together. The list is long with films like Dhoom 2, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Raavan, Sarkar Raj, Umrao Jaan and Guru.

