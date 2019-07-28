Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Cheer for Abhishek's Kabaddi Team Jaipur Pink Panthers, See Pics
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were wearing team jerseys and cheered for Abhishek's team Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, courtesy of Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya sent in good wishes for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchans kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers.
The actress posted a photograph with Aaradhya on Instagram as they cheered for her husband's kabaddi team.
Showing team spirit, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were wearing team jerseys and were cheering for him. Abhishek reacted to the image, calling them his "good luck charms".
And the charm worked as Abhishek's Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a big win over Bengal Warriors during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Saturday.
Congratulating the team, Aishwarya shared a group picture with the players. She wrote: "God bless boyz...Shine on Pink Pantherrrrssss."
On the film front, Aishwarya was last seen in "Fanney Khan", which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam's ambitious project "Ponniyin Selvan".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- New Mahindra Bolero Power+ to Launch in 2020, Will Get More Safety Features
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On
- World's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter Boeing AH-64E Apache Reaches India, Major Boost to IAF: Watch Video