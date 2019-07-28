Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Cheer for Abhishek's Kabaddi Team Jaipur Pink Panthers, See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were wearing team jerseys and cheered for Abhishek's team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

IANS

Updated:July 28, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Cheer for Abhishek's Kabaddi Team Jaipur Pink Panthers, See Pics
Image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya sent in good wishes for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchans kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The actress posted a photograph with Aaradhya on Instagram as they cheered for her husband's kabaddi team.

Showing team spirit, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were wearing team jerseys and were cheering for him. Abhishek reacted to the image, calling them his "good luck charms".

And the charm worked as Abhishek's Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a big win over Bengal Warriors during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Saturday.

Congratulating the team, Aishwarya shared a group picture with the players. She wrote: "God bless boyz...Shine on Pink Pantherrrrssss."

View this post on Instagram

💖🙌🌟🎊💃

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

On the film front, Aishwarya was last seen in "Fanney Khan", which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam's ambitious project "Ponniyin Selvan".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram