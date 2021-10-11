Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Fly Back From Paris for Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya, returned from Paris on Monday, to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday. They were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The actress could be seen in an all-black ensemble paired with a shrug whereas Abhishek chose casuals. He is still recovering from his hand injury and was seen wearing a bandage. Aaradhya was spotted in a neon green pullover.

Aishwarya was at the Paris Fashion Week and walked the ramp for the fourth edition of Le Defile L’Oreal Paris.

She looked divine as she walked at the Paris Fashion Week on October 3 in an all-white outfit for a cosmetic brand. The former Miss World had all eyes on her when she strutted down the ramp in a white ensemble, which in all ways defined ‘tradition-meets-modern.’ Adding a pop of colour pink in her lip shade, she left her tresses down in loose waves. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, renowned stars including actors Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, singer Camila Cabello and Amber Heardcongregated in celebration of ‘women all over the world.’ They walked the ramp for the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris, France.

The family flew to Dubai after the show.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday party kickstarted with the mega start accepting an invitation from Chehra producer Anand Pandit. The actor visited one of Pandit’s luxurious penthouses where the early celebrations took place. Big B, who is also an avid social media user and regularly updates his fans about his life. So it is only natural that his first birthday post would come from the actor himself.

He shared a collage of his photos on Instagram and wrote, “…. walking into the 80th .."

On the work front, he has a series of projects lined up and shows no sign of slowing down, despite his age. He will be seen in Jhund, Brahmāstra, Mayday, Good Bye, Uunchai and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film. Amitabh Bachchan is currently back to hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati on television.

