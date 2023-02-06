Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 47th birthday on February 5. He reportedly celebrated his big day with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya on a mini getaway. The family has now returned to Mumbai after the celebration. The paparazzi captured the couple exiting a private airport in Mumbai.

While Abhishek looked dapper in a tye-dye orange hoodie, Aishwarya kept it elegant in white. Both of them donned sunglasses and walked towards their car. Have a look :

Earlier, on Abhishek’s special day, Aishwarya took to her social media handle to wish him. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Birthday love… today and forever, Baby."

Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan also penned a long heartwarming note for the actor. He wrote, “And Abhishek for the 5th Feb 2023… and his 47th… and how time has flown by .. going back in time all the memories of the day and the several days that kept giving us the joy and the pride and the pleasure of Abhishek .. and now to see him achieve his worth through his hard word, quietly, and proving all the naysayers wrong!”

He added, “He took his own decisions .. he made his own choices .. defied the norm and proved it… with his success .. Winning the Kabaddi Championship, by the select of his team, who everyone said was poor and weak and incapable .. but he inspired the boys and came out victorious .. despite all the bias reporting and negative opinions against him and the team."

Meanwhile on the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Ghoomer. Helmed by R Balki, the movie also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. He also has a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Bholaa. The film is all set to release on March 30. Abhishek was last seen in the OTT film Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

