Aishwarya Rai's Adorable Christmas Selfie With Aaradhya Bachchan Wins Over Internet

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rang in Christmas 2022 with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress took to her Instagram account to share an adorable selfie with Aaradhya and extended her warm wishes to her fans and followers on social media. In the picture, the actress and Aaradhya can be seen cutely posing for the camera with Aishwarya’s late father, Krishnaraj Rai’s photo frame visible in the background.

Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote, “Merry Christmas and much love, peace, good health and happiness. God Bless." Aishwarya’s fans were elated to see the cute selfie of the actress with her baby girl. One fan wrote, “Merry Christmas queen to you and all your loved ones. Blessings to all." Another one said, “Merry Christmas to you and your family ma’am."

Recently, Aishwarya’s husband and Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan’s team Jaipur Pink Panthers ended their 9-year wait and clinched the Pro Kabaddi League trophy for the 2nd time. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan in the championship game. Abhishek was joined by Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya at the final match. The actor couldn’t control his excitement and rushed to hug Aishwarya after Pink Panthers’ victory. A video of the same went viral on social media.

Aishwarya also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the match. She wrote: “Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on!"

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which marked her reunion with Mani Ratnam. The film received rave reviews and Aishwarya’s performance left fans and critics impressed. The film also starred Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu. The actress will next be seen in the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan.

