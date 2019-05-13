Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Other Celebs Share Adorable Pictures to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and others wished their mothers for the occasion of Mother's Day.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 13, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Other Celebs Share Adorable Pictures to Celebrate Mother’s Day
Image; Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram
Loading...
The second Sunday of May each year is dedicated to mothers around the world, as their children celebrate Mother's Day to honour and cherish the beautiful relationship shared between a mother and her child. It turns out that our Bollywood celebs too are glad to celebrate Mother's Day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one such celebrity. Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared a picture with her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter. The actor, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, captioned the photo, "'MAA Forever.' She further wrote, 'Happiness and Love to All... Today and Everyday." (sic)



However, Aishwarya was not the only one. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Kangana Ranaut were among the other celebrities who shared throwback pictures with their mothers and added beautiful captions to them as well.

Sara Ali Khan, who is already on a roll in Bollywood, shared a beautiful photo of her mother Amrita Singh and wished her a happy mother's day. The young actor captioned the photo, "Happy Mother’s Day to my Mommy. Thank you for constantly being my strength, motivation and inspiration Ma. I hope I can be 10% of the woman you are."



Sanya Malhotra too shared a video of dancing with her mum.



Shilpa Shetty shared a video in which the three generations can be seen doing yoga and she wrote, "Family that does yoga together stays healthy together"



Soha Ali Khan too shared a photo in which she was with her daughter and her mother Sharmila Tagore. She captioned it, "It is perhaps only when you become a mother yourself that you realise that, just when you thought there was no more love to give, after your parents, your husband, your family - that your heart will never be yours again ... it will forever be lodged in that little bundle of joy who calls you mama. It is a love that brings with it hopes and dreams and anxieties, but above all, it is a love that is pure and unconditional. And it changes you forever. Happy Mother’s Day #happymothersday."



Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonali Bendre, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and others too wished their mothers for the occasion of Mother's Day.





View this post on Instagram

Maa ❤️❤️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



View this post on Instagram

My happy place.. ‍love you mama ❤ @sonirazdan

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram