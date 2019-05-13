Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Other Celebs Share Adorable Pictures to Celebrate Mother’s Day
Image; Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one such celebrity. Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared a picture with her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter. The actor, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, captioned the photo, "'MAA Forever.' She further wrote, 'Happiness and Love to All... Today and Everyday." (sic)
However, Aishwarya was not the only one. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Kangana Ranaut were among the other celebrities who shared throwback pictures with their mothers and added beautiful captions to them as well.
Sara Ali Khan, who is already on a roll in Bollywood, shared a beautiful photo of her mother Amrita Singh and wished her a happy mother's day. The young actor captioned the photo, "Happy Mother’s Day to my Mommy. Thank you for constantly being my strength, motivation and inspiration Ma. I hope I can be 10% of the woman you are."
Sanya Malhotra too shared a video of dancing with her mum.
Shilpa Shetty shared a video in which the three generations can be seen doing yoga and she wrote, "Family that does yoga together stays healthy together"
This is how our Mother’s Day started... “Family that does yoga together stays healthy together.”♂️♥️ Happy Mother’s Day to you MA @sunandashetty10, for being the bestest mom evvvveeeerr.. Love is an understatement,I eulogise you Happy Mother’s Day to all those wonderful, strong , multitasking supermoms .. My wish and prayer for you all, is that you are in the pink of health.. always. Take care of yourself to be able to take care of your family.♥️ #holiday #gratitude #gratitude #kohsamui #samujanavillas #happymothersday #motherhood #unconditionnallove #bond #yogi #meditation #swasthrahomastraho
Soha Ali Khan too shared a photo in which she was with her daughter and her mother Sharmila Tagore. She captioned it, "It is perhaps only when you become a mother yourself that you realise that, just when you thought there was no more love to give, after your parents, your husband, your family - that your heart will never be yours again ... it will forever be lodged in that little bundle of joy who calls you mama. It is a love that brings with it hopes and dreams and anxieties, but above all, it is a love that is pure and unconditional. And it changes you forever. Happy Mother’s Day #happymothersday."
Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonali Bendre, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and others too wished their mothers for the occasion of Mother's Day.
As I’ve realized, life doesn’t come with an instruction manual... it comes with a Mother. That’s all the assurance a child needs, no matter how old they grow up to be❤ I’m blessed to have twice the assurance in the form of my Aai and my Mom in my life - Happy Mother’s Day! @bubblesbehl
