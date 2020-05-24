Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone Dance Their Hearts Out in Viral Video

A video of Bollywood beauties Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone dancing at an event is going viral on social media.

The clip was shared online recently and fans can't seem to get enough of the two slaying the dance floor with their cool moves and grace. In the clip, one can see Aishwarya literally dragging Deepika along with her before the two own the floor.

Deepika is seen dressed in a glamorous red outfit and completes her look with a gold necklace around her neck. Meanwhile, Aishwarya looks stunning in her gold coloured gown and open hair with highlighted red streaks towards the ends. Both Aishwarya and Deepika seem to be having fun times together at the gathering while there seems no one to separate them.

Aishwarya even hugs Deepika from the back as a sign of affection as the two dance their hearts out and share this candid moment together.

Check out the video.

On the movies front, while Aishwarya will next feature in a Mani Ratnam directorial, Deepika has an untitled film with director Shakun Batra lined up, which also co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika is also working on The Intern remake in Hindi and in an adaptation of the epic Mahabharata.

