Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Her Top Eight Career Defining Roles

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan, a name which has become a synonym for beauty in Bollywood, celebrates her 44th birthday today. The gorgeous lady, who won the title of Miss World in 1994, made her mark through films and fashion in and outside India.Regarded as one of the first Bollywood personalities to be embraced by West for her charisma and style, Aishwarya never left her roots and gave spectacular performances from time to time. As the global face of Bollywood and doting mother of one turns a year older, we’re counting down eight of her roles that have defined her career — because she’s known for so much more than just being a beautiful face.Regarded as the turning point in Aishwarya's career, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, saw the talented actress as a girl torn between her values and love. Nandini's transformation from carefree, free spirited girl into a determined and vulnerable married woman was brilliantly played by Rai. She made us laugh with her antics and made us cry with her desperation to find Sameer. Rai won Filmfare Best actress award for the movie.Subhash Ghai's musical blockbuster saw Aishwarya play a small town girl who becomes the sensation of the country after personal turmoil. The film not only had one of the best music till date by AR Rehman, but also Aishwarya's gripping performance and dance sequences.Directed by Satish Kaushik, this drama film was touted as 'ahead of its time cinema'. Playing a rape victim, Aishwarya brought a certain gravity and intensity to her role. A vivacious and brave Preeti struggles to live an independent life after the rape and finds love in those circumstances. Aishwarys's performance won her the nomination for best actor (female) in Filmfare Awards that year.Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dream project had a talented star cast and amongst all, Aishwarya looked one step ahead. Her portrayal of Paro, can be regarded as one of the best roles in Bollywood. The grace, greif and depth brought to the character by Aishwarya was impeccable and grand, not to forget the way she carried herself in those spectacular costumes. Rai won her second Filmfare Best Actor award for this film.Directed by Rituparno Ghosh, Raincoat was another intense love story starring Aishwarya. The film saw the otherwise glamorous diva in a complete de-glam role, winning the audience's hearts with her natural talent and beauty. The National Award winning film captivated the real aura of the actress and presented it before the world.Mani Ratnam not only gave Aishwarya Rai one of the best films of her career but also brought her close to husband Abhishek through this film. Playing the role of a free spirited, supporting wife Sujata Desai, of a calculative and charismatic Guru bhai, Aishwarya ruled the screen space with her effortless acting.Ashutosh Gowariker's film saw Aishwarya Rai as princess Jodhaa. Dressed up in spectacular Indian outfits and jewellery, Aishwarya brought a certain elegance into the character. Apart from looking like a princess throughout the film, Aishwarya perfectly nailed the mannerism of a Rajput royalty, resulting into an awe inspiring performance.Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Guzaarish was one of its kind film and Aishwarya was seen in a never seen before role of a nurse. The diva gave another intense performance in the film, winning the nomination for Filmfare Best Actor( female) award. Through Guzaarish Aishwarya once again proved that experimenting with her films and excelling at it, is her forte.