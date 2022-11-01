Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Watch Best Songs of the Actress That Will Make You Groove

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has set a benchmark in Bollywood with her versatile roles and exceptional acting prowess. Her personality and success have made her a global icon, in addition to her stellar performances in films such as Devdas, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, and many others. Aishwarya Rai has established herself in the industry not only through solid acting performances but also through a collection of smash hit songs and spectacular dance numbers.

On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 49th birthday, here’s a look at her top songs that you could add to your playlist.

Crazy Kiya Re

The song is from the movie Dhoom 2, which was released in 2006. Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. Crazy Kiya Re is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Aishwarya’s fiery dance moves, as well as her sizzling chemistry with Hrithik Roshan left fans floored.

Kajra Re

The hit-song Kajra Re is from the film Bunty Aur Babli which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. Aishwarya was only in the film for this one song, which became more famous than the film itself. Even today, people groove to Karja Re. The number is sung by Alisha Chinai, Javed Ali and Shankar Mahadevan.

Nimbooda

Nimbooda shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the peak of her powers. The song was an integral part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Karsan Sagathia and Kavita Krishnamurthy lent their voice to Nimbooda which is inspired by folk music.

Dola re Dola

This iconic song features two of the best dancers in Bollywood in contemporary times – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. The hook step of this song from Devdas is still etched in the minds of all Hindi movie buffs. Saroj Khan choreographed Dola Re Dola, which was set against the backdrop of Durga Puja celebrations.

Barso Re

Shreya Ghoshal lent her vocals to this song from the film Guru which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She acted opposite Abhishek Bachchan in this Mani Ratnam film. In Barso Re, Aishwarya dances her heart out in the rain.

