Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Blast Her Team for Flop Instagram Debut? Deets Inside

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is apparently upset with the way her social media debut happened.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2018, 9:25 AM IST
Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Blast Her Team for Flop Instagram Debut? Deets Inside
(Image: PTI)
Unlike Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram debut neither created any major buzz on social media nor became a talking point among Bollywood stars. In fact, the actor's account is still not verified with a blue tick and has only been able to gather 101 K followers.

It was earlier revealed that it was due to constant requests from her well-wishers and admirers from across the globe that Aishwarya opted to have an official handle on Instagram to keep her fans abreast of her life, projects, etc. However, the actor is apparently upset with the way her social media debut happened.

A source close to the actor informed Pinkvilla, "...this is not what she expected. In 6 hours her profile has not even crossed 20,000 followers, which is very unlikely, given her popularity. She is also upset that there is no blue tick on her profile, making people wonder about the authenticity of the profile."

Meanwhile, the actor has left for the ongoing 71st Cannes Film Festival along with her daughter Aaradhya. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Fanne Khan opposite Anil Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

