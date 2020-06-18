MOVIES

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Condoles Death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Her Backup Dancer at 2006 CWG Ceremony

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushant Singh Rajput at the 2006 CWG closing ceremony

Sushant Singh Rajput was among the backup dancers for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance at the 2006 CWG closing ceremony.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has posted her condolences on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday. Aishwarya wrote on her Instagram stories, "Rest in peace Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones."

The former Miss World worked with Sushant much before he became a Bollywood star. He was among the backup dancers at the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Australia where they represented India and invited the Commonwealth countries to the 2010 games in New Delhi.

While Aishwarya was the lead star of the performance, Sushant was part of the accompanying Shiamak Davar dance troupe. In the video of the performance, he can be seen dancing right behind Aishwarya and also lifting her up with three other boys during at the end.

Take a look:

Sushant once said that he forgot to bring Aishwarya down after the performance was done, reported Hindustan Times. "As part of the act, I was supposed to lift Aishwarya. When the moment arrived, I lifted her but forgot to bring her down. This happened for nearly a minute. Aishwarya wondered why I'm not putting her down," Sushant had said.

The actor narrated the incident on the show Zara Nackhe Dikha 2 in 2010, and said he was afraid that Aishwarya might say something to him, but she took it quite sportingly.

