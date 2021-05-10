Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cuddles with Aaradhya in This Adorable Throwback Pic

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable Mother’s Day wish with fans on social media. On Sunday night, the actress took to Instagram to share a throwback picture in which she can be seen cuddling with her baby daughter Aaradhya, who seems to be napping in her mother’s arms.

Along with the photo, Aishwarya wrote, “MY LOVE… MY LIFE… 😍ETERNALLY, INFINITELY,UNCONDITIONALLY (sic)."

A lot of fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section, while others wished the Jodhaa Akbar actress a happy mother’s day.

Aishwarya tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and gave birth to their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

Aishwarya, whose social media timeline is filled with loving family pictures, shared another throwback picture with her parents Krsihnaraj and Vrinda Rai and her daughter Aaradhya in her arms. “LOVE OF MY LIFE (sic)," she wrote as a caption.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2018 comedy-drama Fanney Khan, which was an adaptation of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan.

