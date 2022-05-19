Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles in Dreamy Floral Gown at Cannes Red Carpet; See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows exactly how to make a fashion statement, and that’s exactly what she did on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress made her first red carpet appearance this year at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a black gown that featured an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve.

Her outfit was from the shelves of Dolce and Gabbana. The actress’ make-up was on point with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips. The actress wore her hair down. She attended the screening of Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma took to her Instagram account and dropped a bunch of pictures of Aishwarya posing in a pink outfit at the Cannes. In these clicks, Aishwarya wore a Valentino pink outfit with a pink jacket and pants of the same colour.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was greeted with flowers and was snapped by the paparazzi as she reached the Nice airport in France. She wore a black outfit and looked absolutely stunning. Her minimal make-up and million-dollar smile added charm to her look.

For the unversed, this will not be the first time that Aishwarya will be seen at Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who is attending Cannes 2022 with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, is rather a veteran of the festival. Aishwarya has made the headlines a number of times for her looks at the event. Her Cinderella-like gown at the Cannes 2017 red carpet event and butterfly dress at Cannes 2018 are among the most popular. Prior to these, in 2016, Aishwarya was seen flaunting bright lavender lips when her bold look caught everyone’s attention. In 2014 too, the actress wore a gold Roberto Cavalli gown embellished with matching thread work.

