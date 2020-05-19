MOVIES

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Enjoys Meal with Her Mother Vrinda Rai After Being Crowned Miss World

Miss World Aishwarya Rai with her mother

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's throwback picture from the time she was crowned Miss World in 1994 is truly humbling.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994. She worked hard to get the title and later translated her success into the movies.

A throwback picture from the time Aishwarya was crowned Miss World is all sorts of adorable. It shows her enjoying a meal with her mother Vrinda Rai. The mother-daughter duo are seen humbly sitting on the floor as they enjoy their food together in each other's company. Aishwarya also wears her Miss World sash and tiara that she earned from the pageant. This picture of Aishwarya and her mother is truly humbling.

In the image, Aishwarya wears a maroon coloured sari with golden blouse. She completes her ethnic look with gold earrings and bangles. Truly beautiful and mesmerising, we say.

On the movies front, Aishwarya next features in a Mani Ratnam directorial, in which she might play a double role. The actress-director duo has previously worked in movies like Iruvar, Guru and Raavan.

About the upcoming project, Aishwarya had earlier said, "It is definitely an experience I'm looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country."

Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says It's an Easy Yes to Work with Mani Ratnam

Follow @News18Movies for more



