Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Finds Another Look Alike in Social Media Influencer Aashita Singh

Several Bollywood and Hollywood actors have their lookalikes or doppelgangers. There have been multiple women, from actors to social media influences, who have been compared to Former Miss World and B-town diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan because of their looks. The list, which is continuously growing, has a new name in the form of social media influencer Aashita Singh.

After coming across her Instagram profile, many users have mentioned, in the comment section of her posts, how similar she looked to Aishwarya. Aashita has numerous Reels uploaded on her profile, in which she was featured lip-syncing to Aishwarya’s dialogues and songs from films.

In one of her videos, the social media star was seen acting along to Josh's track “Mere Khayalon ki Malika.” Sharing the Instagram Reel, Aashita had captioned it, “Meri khayalon ki malika Aishwarya Rai.”

In another video, she lip-synced the song from 1997 Aishwarya and Bobby Deol-starrer Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. The song was – Meri Sanson Mein, and sharing the clip Aashita wrote, “From old backup.”

Fans not only commended the influencer for her resemblance with the popular Bollywood actor but also praised her acting skills. Earlier actor Sneha Ullal, who has worked in Tollywood and Bollywood films, also resembled with Aishwarya. When Sneha featured in Salman Khan movie, ‘Lucky: No Time for Love’, people noticed her resemblance.

Part-time beauty blogger, Pakistan celebrity Aamna Imran also grabbed headlines after her Tik Tok video went viral on social media. The audience could not resist drawing similarities between her and Aishwarya. Malayalam film industry actor, Amrutha Saju appears to be a look alike of Aishwarya. Her youthful features, beauty, innocent eyes remind Amrutha’s fans of the Bachchan bahu. The list will not be complete without the name of actor Manasi Naik. It is known to all that one point in her career, even Dia Mirza was compared to Aishwarya.

