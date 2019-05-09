English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Has a Doppelganger in Iranian Model Mahlagha Jaberi, See Pics
The Instagram photos of Iranian model Mahlaga Jaberi present a woman who has an uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
A lot of Bollywood stars have doppelgangers scattered all around the world. From the likes of Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt and even Jacqueline Fernandez, quite a number of actors have found their lookalikes in recent years. Now, it turns out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too has a person that resembles her. The Fanney Khan actor's doppelganger is an Iranian model named Mahlaga Jaberi and she is from Iran.
The Instagram photos of Jaberi present a woman who has an uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya. From the similar coloured grey eyes to the haircut, Aishwarya and Mahlagha look as if they have been tailor-made from the same cloth.
Mahlagha is a popular star in her own right. The model has 2.7 million followers on Instagram. According to Mensxp, she has been declared the world's most beautiful woman after several polls. Here are a few pictures of the Iranian model.
Aishwarya, on the other hand, has made India proud around the world several times over with her style, poise, and work in Hollywood films. Aishwarya, who represents India at the Cannes International Film Festival every year was last seen in Fanney Khan, alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
