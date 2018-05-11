English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Officially on Instagram. Here is What Her Account Looks Like
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan officially joined the photo-video sharing app on Friday.
(Image: Gauri Khan Designs)
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally made her much-awaited Instagram debut. The diva officially joined the photo-video sharing app on Friday. A source close to Aishwarya earlier revealed it was due to constant requests from her well-wishers and admirers from across the globe that she opted to have an official handle on Instagram to keep her fans abreast of her life, projects, etc. Her Instagram username is aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.
Here is what her Instagram account looks like:
"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a private person and her presence on the social media platform is basically her way of thanking all her well wishers who have been hiving her so much love through the start of her career; a way to directly connect with them," a press release obtained by PTI from the actor's PR team stated.
Meanwhile, the actor has left for the ongoing 71st Cannes Film Festival along with her daughter Aaradhya. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Fanne Khan opposite Anil Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.
