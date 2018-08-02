Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain

Actresses often face unrealistic pressure to get their bodies back into shape after pregnancy. In fact, time and again, they become the subject of cruel jibes online about their post-baby weight. Now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has opened up about being judged for her post-pregnancy weight after her daughter Aradhaya was born in 2011.In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand, Aishwarya spoke at length about the issue of body shaming which is hounding women of all ages.“It’s not just been post motherhood. Contextually, post motherhood, you are referring to specifically body shaming. Because you are looking at it from that aspect of the body frame changing. I am talking about the reason I was able to handle it because I have faced judgement in my life for so long," said Aishwarya."Articles have often said that ‘oh! she has had the fairy tale life.’ Yes, I have had a lot of blessings and I'm very grateful for that but my question is, 'On what basis, do you assume?' This again brings that down to judgement. Because of the way you choose to look at something, you decide its cakewalk. People think that if you look a certain way, you won’t be judged. But, believe me, irrespective of how you look, everybody faces judgement for something or the other,” the actress added.When asked if her confidence took a beating at the time, she said, “There was never a point of self-doubt. I’m so happy in my own life with Aaradhya around and the positivity as well as clarity that I have in my head about myself. At the end of the day, these are the choices I’m making. Nobody else is dictating or telling me how to be and what to do.”On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen essaying the character of a pop star named Baby Singh in Fanney Khan. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film tells the story of an over-sized girl, played by debutante Pihu Sand, who aspires to become a singer only to be fat-shamed by others.