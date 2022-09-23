Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Like a Breath of Fresh Air as She Makes Airport Appearance; Fan Says ‘Beautiful as Ever’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport on Friday. The actress looked super stylish as she opted for a white overcoat and paired it with black jeggings. She also wore sindoor which added to her beauty and kept her hair open. The actress complemented her look by wearing black sunglasses and casual shoes for the footwear. The Devdas actress was seen carrying a brown travel bag.

As soon as Aishwarya’s airport look went viral, fans took no time and flooded the comment section extending love for the actress. A user wrote, “That feeling when she looked back hayee mind-blowing,” while another wrote, “Most beautiful and dignified actress.” A third one said, “She wore sindoor that's how an Indian actress should act like.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is gearing up for the release of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan trailer. Earlier, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was photographed by the paparazzi wearing all-black traditional attire at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for the ceremony.

The actress chose an all-black ensemble for her arrival at Mumbai airport and donned a black jacket and teamed it with black pants. She wore black shoes and carried a black handbag. She used a face mask and sunglasses to conceal her face.

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the year's most anticipated films. The first instalment of Ponniyin Selvan, produced by Lyca Productions, will be released in five languages on September 30 this year: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will compete with Vikram Vedha at the box office, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan at the box office. The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's renowned historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni) and stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here