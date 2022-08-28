Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Uber Cool In Hoodie, Denim As She Gets Spotted at a Dubbing Studio| Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently hit the headlines for her much-awaited Magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. The actress’ look in the teaser of the film was highly appreciated by the fans. And ever since the makers dropped the first glimpse of the Mani Ratnam directorial, fans are eager to know about developments around the film. On Sunday, the Robot actress was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Bandra, and ever since her pictures went viral on social media, netizens are claiming that Aishwarya visited the recording studio for the dubbing of PS-I.

In the pictures shared by popular Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress is seen dressed in a black hoodie and blue denims. The actress looked uber cool in her casual avatar. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Aishwarya was spotted in a no make-up look before she quickly jumped into her car.

Speaking of Ponniyin Selvan, the Mani Ratnam directorial is based on the classic Tamil Novel of the same name by author Kalki. It will open in cinemas in two parts, with the first part hitting the theatres on September 30 this year in five languages.

Set in the 10th century, the movie surrounds the epic fantasy drama and shows the ongoing crisis and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors.

Ponniyin Selvan is considered to be among the most expensive projects ever taken in Indian cinemas. It has an all-star cast including Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Jayaram, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. The movie has created a huge buzz with its cast around the country.

Aishwarya will be making her comeback to acting with this film after a long time. She will be playing the role of Nandini in the film, while Trisha is Kundavai, Jayam Ravi is Arulmozhi Varman, and Karthi is Vandhiyathevan.

Ravi Varman is the face behind the cinematography of the forthcoming film. The editor of the movie is Sreekar Prasad and AR Rahman will be the music director. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is going to be handling production design. Ponniyin Selvan is a pan-India project, which will hit the theatres on September 30, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

