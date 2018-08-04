English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Being Trolled Online: I Look at It As an Insight into Minds
While most of Aishwarya's fans welcomed the actress on social media with open arms, some of them subjected her to trolls for some reason or other.
Loading...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who forayed into social media through Instagram, said she was often advised by people about how she could improve her presence and become more interesting on the photo-video sharing app.
The actress joined the social media wagon on the day of her first Cannes film festival 2018 appearance. But her first post was all about her lovely daughter Aaradhya.
"There were a lot of opinions that trickled into it. They said, 'What are you doing about it? Where's your team? Why don't you write something? And I was like, 'If I want to or if I'll have need to, I'll do it.'
"Then they were like, 'Is she really into a kid? Is she really into emoticons ?' Yes, maybe that's me too. I enjoy it. It's kind of sweet and cute. Let them create some more, we'll have a variety. But if this is what we have, this is what I choose," Aishwarya said in an interview with CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand.
The actress, who has clocked in over four million followers in just a few months, posts photos very infrequently and has barely used her account to promote any of her films. She is also not following anybody, not even her husband Abhishek Bachchan or father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.
When asked about the same, she said, "This has always been me in every one of my choices. That's what I mean when it comes from the truth from a place of absolute conviction. I can't tell you how liberating it is. It's so free."
While most of Aishwarya's fans welcomed the actress on social media with open arms, some of them subjected her to trolls for some reason or other.
To which she said, "I look at it as an insight into minds. At the end of the day, it's an insight into some kind of psychology or what's really going on or how people think."
Also Watch
The actress joined the social media wagon on the day of her first Cannes film festival 2018 appearance. But her first post was all about her lovely daughter Aaradhya.
"There were a lot of opinions that trickled into it. They said, 'What are you doing about it? Where's your team? Why don't you write something? And I was like, 'If I want to or if I'll have need to, I'll do it.'
"Then they were like, 'Is she really into a kid? Is she really into emoticons ?' Yes, maybe that's me too. I enjoy it. It's kind of sweet and cute. Let them create some more, we'll have a variety. But if this is what we have, this is what I choose," Aishwarya said in an interview with CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand.
The actress, who has clocked in over four million followers in just a few months, posts photos very infrequently and has barely used her account to promote any of her films. She is also not following anybody, not even her husband Abhishek Bachchan or father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.
When asked about the same, she said, "This has always been me in every one of my choices. That's what I mean when it comes from the truth from a place of absolute conviction. I can't tell you how liberating it is. It's so free."
While most of Aishwarya's fans welcomed the actress on social media with open arms, some of them subjected her to trolls for some reason or other.
To which she said, "I look at it as an insight into minds. At the end of the day, it's an insight into some kind of psychology or what's really going on or how people think."
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Being Trolled Online: I Look at It As an Insight into Minds
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- "No One is Invincible, We Can Get Kohli Out," Insists Anderson as Titanic Struggle Resumes
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...