Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Being Trolled Online: I Look at It As an Insight into Minds

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who forayed into social media through Instagram, said she was often advised by people about how she could improve her presence and become more interesting on the photo-video sharing app.The actress joined the social media wagon on the day of her first Cannes film festival 2018 appearance. But her first post was all about her lovely daughter Aaradhya."There were a lot of opinions that trickled into it. They said, 'What are you doing about it? Where's your team? Why don't you write something? And I was like, 'If I want to or if I'll have need to, I'll do it.'"Then they were like, 'Is she really into a kid? Is she really into emoticons ?' Yes, maybe that's me too. I enjoy it. It's kind of sweet and cute. Let them create some more, we'll have a variety. But if this is what we have, this is what I choose," Aishwarya said in an interview with CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand.The actress, who has clocked in over four million followers in just a few months, posts photos very infrequently and has barely used her account to promote any of her films. She is also not following anybody, not even her husband Abhishek Bachchan or father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.When asked about the same, she said, "This has always been me in every one of my choices. That's what I mean when it comes from the truth from a place of absolute conviction. I can't tell you how liberating it is. It's so free."While most of Aishwarya's fans welcomed the actress on social media with open arms, some of them subjected her to trolls for some reason or other.To which she said, "I look at it as an insight into minds. At the end of the day, it's an insight into some kind of psychology or what's really going on or how people think."