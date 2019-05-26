Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts on Working with Mani Ratnam Again After 9 Years

This will be Aishwarya’s fourth film with Mani Ratnam after Iruvar (her debut; 1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).

News18.com

Updated:May 26, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts on Working with Mani Ratnam Again After 9 Years
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally confirmed that as per reports, her next film is indeed with Mani Ratnam.

Talking to film critic Anupama Chopra at the recently-concluded Cannes film festival, she said, "Even though Mani (Ratnam) hasn't formally announced it himself but the word is out. So yes, I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I won't say I agreed...I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani so ya, that is happening."

This will be Aishwarya’s fourth film with Mani Ratnam after Iruvar (her debut; 1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).

The forthcoming film is reportedly a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki, which traces the life of the great Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman.

Talking about the project and Aishwarya’s role in it, an unnamed source earlier told Mid-Day, “The story takes place in the 10th century before Raja Raja Chola became a king. Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character is written as a mysterious, power-hungry woman who manipulates her husband to plan the downfall of the Chola empire because she has been wronged by them.”

Notably, Mohan Babu will play Aishwarya's husband in the period drama, which is already under pre-production and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2019. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram