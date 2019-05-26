English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts on Working with Mani Ratnam Again After 9 Years
This will be Aishwarya’s fourth film with Mani Ratnam after Iruvar (her debut; 1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France. (Image: AFP)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally confirmed that as per reports, her next film is indeed with Mani Ratnam.
Talking to film critic Anupama Chopra at the recently-concluded Cannes film festival, she said, "Even though Mani (Ratnam) hasn't formally announced it himself but the word is out. So yes, I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I won't say I agreed...I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani so ya, that is happening."
This will be Aishwarya’s fourth film with Mani Ratnam after Iruvar (her debut; 1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).
The forthcoming film is reportedly a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki, which traces the life of the great Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman.
Talking about the project and Aishwarya’s role in it, an unnamed source earlier told Mid-Day, “The story takes place in the 10th century before Raja Raja Chola became a king. Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character is written as a mysterious, power-hungry woman who manipulates her husband to plan the downfall of the Chola empire because she has been wronged by them.”
Notably, Mohan Babu will play Aishwarya's husband in the period drama, which is already under pre-production and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2019.
