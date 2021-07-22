Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Resumes Shooting for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Reports

The first part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil-language historical drama Ponniyin Selvan is set to be released in 2022, the makers announced recently. The star-studded magnum opus features an ensemble of actors like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Now, it is been reported that Aishwarya and Lekshmi have joined the team in Pondicherry for shooting their respective parts.

Aishwarya had taken to her Instagram handle a couple of days back to share the poster of the first instalment of the film. She had written, “The Golden Era comes to Life✨Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 🌟PS1💝".

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. The book chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Ratnam had revealed that most of the shooting has been done and they are aiming for a theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Ratnam is looking forward to the release of the Tamil film anthology Navarasa, which he has co-produced with Jayendra Panchapakesan.

