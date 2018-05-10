GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Set To Debut On Instagram A Day Before Her Cannes Appearance

The report also suggests that the actor was convinced by her industry friends including Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra among others.

Updated:May 10, 2018, 10:38 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Set To Debut On Instagram A Day Before Her Cannes Appearance
At a time when most celebrities have marked their presence on social media, the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor have refrained from making their personal presence felt on such platforms. But looks like Aishwarya is set to make her digital debut on Instagram.

According to a report in DNA, the actor will make her debut on May 11, a day before her 17th appearance at Cannes. A source has been quoted as saying, “Ash has a huge fan base on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Her fans have been waiting for her to be on social media for a long time. It’s due to constant requests from her well-wishers, admirers and fans from all around the globe that she opted to start an official handle to keep them abreast of her life and projects, etc.”

The report also suggests that the actor was convinced by her industry friends including Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra among others.

