Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Adorable Family Pic with Mother Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya

To mark her parents' wedding anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a cute picture with her mom Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya on social media. The actress' late father Krishnaraj Rai can be seen in a photo frame behind them.

Captioning the adorable pic of the trio, Aishwarya wrote, "MINE. Happy Anniversary Mommyyy-Doddaaa n Daddyyy- Ajjaaa (sic)." Aishwarya is seen wearing a dark grey shirt in the image, while Aaradhya looks cute in a white T-shirt and red jacket. The three ladies pose all smiles for the camera.

Remembering her late father on his birth anniversary on November 20, Aishwarya had shared his smiling picture with fans. She shared the image, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL LOVE YOU ETERNALLY (sic)."

Earlier in July, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had both tested positive for Covid-19 but recovered soon.

Aishwarya made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997, and since then she has been entertaining audience with her performances. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar are some of her remarkable movies.

She was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan, starring Anil Kapoor and RajKummar Rao.