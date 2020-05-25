MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Heartwarming Post For Mother On Her Birthday; See Here

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heart-melting post for her mother Brindya Rai to wish her on her birthday.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Sunday shared a heart-melting post for her mother Brindya Rai to wish her on her birthday.

Aishwarya took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs. One features an image of her mother and the other has Brindya along with Aher granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

"Our Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. We LOVE you Our Birthday Girl... Shine On," Aishwarya captioned the images, which currently have over 3,43,000 likes.

Aishwarya was last seen on screen in "Fanney Khan" directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar.

A remake of "Everybody's Famous!", "Fanney Khan" tells the story of a middle-aged father of a young, aspiring, and overweight teenage girl whom he pushes to be a singer. He kidnaps a famous soloist to make way for his daughter to become a star.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading