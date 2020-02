Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sunny Leone, Here are Best Pics from Dabboo Ratnani's Annual Calendar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the divas who has been featured in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar this year. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress posted her still on the photo-sharing platform and congratulated the ace-photographer who is celebrating the silver jubilee of his career.

Aishwarya wrote, “Congratulations on completing 25 years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dabs, and 21 years being family with your calendar celebrating you and Manisha and your kids...God Bless and Shine on. Love always.”

In the still, the Miss World 1994 is looking flawless in dark kohled eyes with a glossy lipstick bronzer and highlighted cheekbones. She kept her hair loose and straight and wore what seemed like a white tank-top.

Her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan too is one of the celebs to be a part of the 2020 calendar. Sharing a picture of himself, the Dostana actor talked about his 19-year-old professional bond with Dabboo Ratnani.

He looked dapper in a monochromatic picture, wearing a tuxedo with a hat and a walking stick.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Sunny Leone among others are a part of the calendar this year.

Check out the other pictures here:

