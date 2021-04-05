Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Pic of Cutest 'Easter Bunny' Aaradhya

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her followers a happy Easter on Sunday through a fun picture of her daughter Aaradhya. The 47-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of how her daughter celebrated the Easter. In a picture shared on Instagram, Aishwarya’s nine-year-old daughter can be seen in an all-white attire with a bunny-faced headgear. The post has garnered over 1,85,625 likes since it was shared. Captioning the post, Aishwarya wrote “Easter Love y’all”. The actor’s post received an overwhelming reaction from the fans who dropped a series of red heart emojis on Aaradhya’s picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

On multiple occasions, Aishwarya has shared pictures with Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan on her social media account. In her Instagram post from February 15 this year, Aishwarya is seen taking a selfie with her daughter amidst red heart plates and other decorations for Valentine’s Day. The former Miss World captioned the post and expressed her love for her daughter calling her a “darling angel.” The post has been liked by over 8,10,946 Instagram users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She will next be seen in a Tamil historical drama film titled Ponniyin Selvan. It is a Mani Ratnam directorial and will mark their reunion after 10 years. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s period-based fictional novel of the same name. As per reports, it is being made in two parts and the beauty queen will be seen in a double role in the movie.

It also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in important roles.