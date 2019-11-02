Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Roman Vacation Pics with Abhishek and Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who turned 46 on November 1, is vacationing in Rome with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Roman Vacation Pics with Abhishek and Aaradhya
Image: Instagram

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought in her 46th birthday on Friday, November 1. The actress is enjoying a Roman holiday with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya and has been sharing moments from her birthday vacation.

The Jazbaa actress treated her fans and followers with an adorable family portrait. In the photo, Aishwarya is seen posing with Aaradhya and Abhishek. While Abhishek's back can be seen in the photograph, his 'forever' commitment for his lady love is evident through his jacket. Little Aaradhya is posing with the victory sign and Aishwarya herself is seen broadly smiling at the camera.

Along with her photo, the actress posted stars and heart emojis in the caption. Check out Aishwarya's perfect family portrait here:

View this post on Instagram

✨❤️✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

On Friday, Aishwarya had shared pictures of her family from an event she took part on October 30 in Rome. Abhishek and Aaradhya both joined her, decked up in their best formal outfits for the gala event. Check out the pics:

View this post on Instagram

✨❤️MINE✨LOVE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Husband Abhishek also shared a gorgeous picture for his wife's birthday. The actor captioned it as "Mia Principessa", which means my princess in Italian.

View this post on Instagram

Mia Principessa!

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

One of the biggest celebrities of Indian film fraternity, Aishwarya has a career spanning over twenty years, starring in Bengali and Tamil films as well. On the work front, she recently lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's character Maleficent in the Joachim Ronning directorial Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

