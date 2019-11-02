Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Roman Vacation Pics with Abhishek and Aaradhya

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought in her 46th birthday on Friday, November 1. The actress is enjoying a Roman holiday with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya and has been sharing moments from her birthday vacation.

The Jazbaa actress treated her fans and followers with an adorable family portrait. In the photo, Aishwarya is seen posing with Aaradhya and Abhishek. While Abhishek's back can be seen in the photograph, his 'forever' commitment for his lady love is evident through his jacket. Little Aaradhya is posing with the victory sign and Aishwarya herself is seen broadly smiling at the camera.

Along with her photo, the actress posted stars and heart emojis in the caption. Check out Aishwarya's perfect family portrait here:

On Friday, Aishwarya had shared pictures of her family from an event she took part on October 30 in Rome. Abhishek and Aaradhya both joined her, decked up in their best formal outfits for the gala event. Check out the pics:

Husband Abhishek also shared a gorgeous picture for his wife's birthday. The actor captioned it as "Mia Principessa", which means my princess in Italian.

One of the biggest celebrities of Indian film fraternity, Aishwarya has a career spanning over twenty years, starring in Bengali and Tamil films as well. On the work front, she recently lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's character Maleficent in the Joachim Ronning directorial Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

