Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares This Family Portrait as She Celebrates Her Mother's 70th Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her mother Vrinda Rai’s birthday on Sunday along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The 47-year-old actress shared a picture from the intimate celebration on her Instagram handle on Sunday.

The family portrait shared by Aishwarya featured her mother and daughter in the centre. While Abhishek, dressed in red sweatshirt, and Aishwarya flanked the two. Nine-year-old Aaradhya was seen embracing her grandmother as she posed for the picture. In the foreground, the dining table was laden with a sumptuous feast of cakes and bouquets. The photograph shared by Aishwarya also featured a portrait of her late father Krishnaraj Rai. Captioning the post, Aishwarya wished her “DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA” a happy 70th birthday. Doda is how Aaradhya likes to address her grandmother.

In another picture from the birthday celebration of her mother, Aishwarya shared an adorable glimpse of Aaradhya with Vrinda. With her arms wrapped around her grandmother, Aaradhya looked every-bit a doting granddaughter, while Vrinda was seen smiling as she embraced her.

Describing her mother as her whole world and an angel, Aishwarya expressed her infinite love for Vrinda in another Instagram post.

Dressed in a white embroidered outfit, Aishwarya was seen smiling for the camera along with her mother and daughter. The three generations of the family posed together for the occasion. Commenting on the post, Jackie Shroff sent his birthday wishes to Vrinda.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day earlier this month, the actress had shared an emotional throwback on Instagram that featured her late father Krishnaraj. The picture showed a younger Aaradhya carried by her mother, while Aishwarya’s parents flanked her in this perfect family portrait. Captioning the post, Aishwarya had described her parents as the love of her life.

Aishwarya’s father passed away back in March 2017.

