Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic on Her Parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary

Nostalgia is an accurate word to describe Aishwarya Rai's emotions towards her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Image Courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Nostalgia is an accurate word to describe Aishwarya Rai's emotions towards her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary. While she lost her father in 2017, Rai shared a picture of her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her parents Krishnaraj and Vrinda from the couple's young days. In the caption, she expressed her "eternal" love for them while also referring to the two as her "golden angles".

❤️LOVE YOU ETERNALLY...and Beyond...ALWAYS ALLLLWAYS✨HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY MY GOLDEN ANGELS✨✨

Earlier this year in November, Rai and her hubby Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to remember the former's father on the occasion of his birthday. Rai celebrated the occasion with her mother and daughter Aradhya along with a number of close friends.

 

 

 

Our Day of Smiles❤️✨ ✨LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ✨ ALWAYS ❤️ALWAYS ✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai is currently shooting for director Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil historical drama film titled, Ponniyin Selvan. This is the fifth project of the duo together. Their previous works together include Rai's debut film Iruvar, Guru, Raavan, and Raavanan. Ponniyin Selvan will see Rai play a double role.

