Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Snapped With Aaradhya, Taimur-Jeh Arrive In Style At Riteish Deshmukh's Son's Birthday

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia held a mega birthday bash for their elder son Riaan who turned eight on Saturday. The birthday party was attended by several starkids. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped with her daughter Aaradhya, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur and Jehangir also attended the bash. Soha Ali Khan was also spotted arriving with her daughter Inaaya. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha and son Zain to Ayushmann Khurrana’s children Virajveer and Varushka were also in attendance.

In one of the videos that surfaced online, Aishwarya was snapped arriving at the party with Aaradhya. The actress sported a black tracksuit, whereas her daughter wore a purple hoodie. In another video, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya were seen twinning in white t-shirts which they paired with black pants.

On the other hand, Taimur Ali Khan arrived at the venue with his younger brother Jeh. They were accompanied by their nannies. While Tim Tim sported a grey t-shirt with blue jeans, Jen looked cutest in a dark blue sweat-shirt. In one of the clips, birthday boy Riaan was snapped arriving with his parents and cousins.

Among others, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended the party with daughter Mehr and son Guriq. Ekta Kapoor also arrived with her son Ravie Kapoor. Sharad Kelkar was also seen with his wife Keerti and daughter Kesha. Television actor Shabbir Ahluwalia also arrived with sons Azhai and Ivarr. Maniesh Paul with kids Saisha and Yuvann, Arpita Khan with her son Ahil and daughter Aayat Sharma also attended the mega bash.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia tied the knot in 2012 after dating each other for a long time. They have two children - Riaan and Rahyl.

