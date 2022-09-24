Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparks Pregnancy Rumours, Raju Srivastava's Prayer Meet To Be Held On Sunday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ditched her all-black airport look on Friday as she was spotted exiting Mumbai’s Terminal 2 in white ensemble. The actress opted for a long baggy white overcoat, a black tee and tights for her late night flight. While she looked stunning, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Aishwarya’s loose outfit. Many wondered if she was pregnant. One user commented, “Seems pregnant… Good news surely expected.” Another one wrote, “Is she pregnant?” “Baby no. 2 is coming,” a third user said.

Read more: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As She Gets Clicked in Baggy Outfit at Airport

Comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday in New Delhi. His family, close friends and industry members bid him a tearful adieu at the funeral performed in Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Thursday. It has now been reported that the a prayer meet remembering the late comedian be held in Mumbai. As per a report in ETimes, Raju’s wife is expected to be flying out to Mumbai for the prayer meet likely to be held at ISCKON Juhu.

Read more: Raju Srivastava’s Wife Shikha to Fly Down to Mumbai For Late Comedian’s Prayer Meet

Vignesh Shivan’s latest picture from his and Nayanthara’s holiday in Dubai has sparked pregnancy rumours. While Vignesh has been gushing over Nayanthara for arranging a special birthday, the caption of one of his posts from the holiday seems to hint that Nayanthara could be pregnant. In a now-disappeared Instagram Story, Vignesh shared a picture with Nayanthara and a group of children with the caption, “Some kids time 🙂 Practice for the future.” This has led to speculations that Nayanthara and Vignesh could be expecting their first baby together.

Read more: Is Nayanthara Pregnant? Vignesh Shivan Sparks Baby Rumours With New Pic

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Falguni Pathak has set the record straight that she is not happy with Neha Kakkar’s new music video ‘O Sajna,’ which is a recreation of the former’s iconic song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’. After reposting a couple of Instagram stories criticising Neha’s remix version, Falguni has opened up about her views on ‘O Sajna’. “I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings,” Falguni told Pinkvilla about reposting reels and posts slamming Neha Kakkar’s recreation.

Read more: Falguni Pathak Upset With Neha Kakkar Over ‘Maine Payal Hai…’ Remix, Says ‘Wish I Could Sue Her’

Prabhas’ uncle, veteran actor Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11 at age 83. About 13 days after his death, Prabhas took to social media to pay a warm tribute to the late actor and politician. In the latest post, Prabhas shared a fan-made edit clip featuring his and his uncle’s similar acting scenes from different portions of their films. While one part of the frame is dedicated to his late uncle, the others showcase Prabhas. While sharing the clip online, Prabhas added a folded hands and heart emoticon to express his emotions.

Read more: Prabhas Pays Tribute To Late Uncle Krishnam Raju, Shares Heartwarming Fan Edit Video

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here