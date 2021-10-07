Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Steals the Show in Stunning Sabyasachi Ensemble at Dubai Event; See Pics

After wrapping up commitments in Paris, Aishwarya Rai has now reached Dubai. The former Miss World took over the city of love as she walked at the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/ Summer 2022 show. Continuing her inter-continental professional assignments, the actress attended the Expo 2020 in Dubai. Aishwarya was one of the guest speakers at the event called Stand-up Against Street Harassment.

Known to be very close to her Indian roots, Aishwarya chose one of her favourite designers, Sabyasachi to design her outfit for the special international events. For her appearance at the Dubai Expo, the star got dressed in a stunning black ensemble. In the pictures circulating on social media, the diva is seen posing in a sleeveless number layered with an overlay that came with an embellished border. She left her hair open and sported a winged eyeliner, defined brows and striking red pout. Chunky pair of earrings and a statement ring completed the look with a hint of glitz and glam. Known for her clean and classy style, Aishwarya turned heads by nailing the fuss-free gorgeous look.

Hosted by the United Arab Emirates, the Expo 2020 started on October 1, 2021, and is likely to conclude on March 31, 2022. The ‘Stand Up’ event organized by L’Oreal Paris is aimed at raising awareness and being vocal against street harassment. In addition to Aishwarya, the three other A-list guest speakers for the event were Aja Naomi King, Aseel Omran and Mona Zaki.

Aishwarya stated that she stepped forward to highlight the prevalence of street harassment towards women. As per a Gulf News report, the actress talked about encouraging voice on an important global topic, which is to protect a woman and her sense of self-worth. “We simply cannot accept raising our daughters in a world where people witness the absolutely unacceptable behaviour and look away because they do not know what to do,” she was quoted as saying.

