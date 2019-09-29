Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in Paris Fashion Week Ramp Debut with Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week this weekend, walking the ramp for Italian designer Giambattista Valli. Aishwarya walked down the runway for the L'Oreal Paris Le Défilé show alongside Eva Longoria, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebedet on Saturday.

Aishwarya wore a stunning colourful, printed smock dress by the couturier. The prairie style, high neck dress had a trail and had a vintage vibe. The 45-year-old paired it with accentuated eye makeup and coral lip colour. Her hair was bunched up in a dramatic bouffant. Take a look at the pictures here:

The Paris Fashion Week is being held at the historic instituion, the Monnaie de Paris on Saturd.

She had posted a video with fellow L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador Eva Longoria right after arriving in Paris. "Friends Reunited ❤️Love Always Eva... you're just the warmest n sweetest ever," Aishwarya said.

Aishwarya has been the brand ambassador for the international makeup brand L'Oreal for the past 18 years. She has been making appearances a the Cannes Film Festival every year to represent the brand.

Late on Saturday, Aishwarya shared a picture with daughter Aaradhya, who has accompanied her on the trip. The mother-daughter duo can be seen posing inside a car in the picture.

Aaradhya also got to meet pop star Camila Cabello. A new picture has surfaced where we can see Aishwarya and Aaradhya posing with the Senorita hitmaker. The Bollywood beauty wore a black outfit with a matching leather jacket over it. Camila looked pretty in velvet orange-yellow top and blue denim.

