Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Lend Her Voice to Angelina Jolie's Maleficent in Hindi Version
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will step into the shoes of Angelina Jolie, as she will lend her voice to the role of the formerly evil witch in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to enter the Disney Universe. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star will be lending her voice to the Hindi version of the film Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, where she will dub for the role of Maleficent, originally played Angelina Jolie. The film is the sequel of 2014 film Maleficent, where Angelina Jolie plays an evil fairy who puts a curse on a princess Aurora, based on the fairytale The Sleeping Beauty.
Talking about Aishwarya Rai being the perfect match for the voice of Maleficent, Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement, "Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent's role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya's persona, which is filled with elegance and poise, would be a perfect blend."
Maleficient: Mistress of Evil will depict the journey of Maleficent and Princess Aurora, five years after the first installment. In the film, we will see how Maleficent's peaceful life is disturbed after Princess Aurora is engaged to Prince Philip. However, the formidable Queen Ingrith, mother of Philip, wants to use the marriage as a way to divide humans and fairies. This film will pitch Aurora and Maleficent, who have come to be a family, on opposite sides of a battle.
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil also stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville. It is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton, written by Linda Woolverton and Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue. It has been co-produced by Joe Roth, Angelina, and Duncan Henderson.
The film is slated to release in India on October 18, 2019.
