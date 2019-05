Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film

After her last outing Fanney Khan, which tanked at the box office without a trace last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now all geared up to play a negative role in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial.The film is a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki, which traces the life of the great Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman.Talking about the film and Aishwarya’s role in it, an unnamed source told Mid-Day , “The story takes place in the 10th century before Raja Raja Chola became a king. Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character is written as a mysterious, power-hungry woman who manipulates her husband to plan the downfall of the Chola empire because she has been wronged by them.”"Aishwarya was approached for the project last year. But she bid her time, understanding the layers of her character before giving the nod last month. Contrary to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is not part of the movie. Mohan Babu will play Aishwarya's husband," the source added.Notably, Aishwarya has played negative roles previously in Khakhee (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).The period drama is reportedly already under pre-production and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2019. This will be Aishwarya’s fourth film with Mani Ratnam after Iruvar (1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).