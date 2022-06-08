Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play Rajinikanth’s Wife In Thalaivar 169

Superstar Rajinikanth is teaming up with Sun Pictures for his 169th film. The film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, will be helmed by Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar, with songs by Anirudh. We’re now hearing some exciting news regarding the film’s cast and crew.

According to reports, the newest addition to the Thalaivar 169 is Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She has reportedly finalised her dates for the Rajinikanth-starrer. In the film, the 48-year-old is expected to play the 70-year-old superstar’s wife.

Rajinikanth and Aishwarya’s pair is a hit among their fans. They initially collaborated on Shankar’s Robot, which was a huge hit. They are now pairing up once again, 12 years later. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the untitled film will also feature Ramya Krishna and Priyanka Arul Mohan in other roles. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2023.

The shooting of Thalaivar 169 is expected to begin in August, with the cast and crew going to various destinations. The film’s genre has not yet been announced, although it is likely to be in the mould of the director’s past works, with a dash of dark humour thrown in.

Anirudh Ravichander will create music for Rajinikanth for the third time, while Manoj Paramahamsa of Beast fame will undertake the cinematography task.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is looking forward to the release of her upcoming Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan. She recently wrapped up shooting for the film. The historical drama, helmed by Mani Ratnam, stars Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban, to mention a few.

The film, co-produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, will be distributed in two parts. AR Rahman is composing the soundtrack for it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.