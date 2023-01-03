Aishwarya Rai Trolled for Holding Daughter Aaradhya's Hand at the Airport, Netizens Defend Her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were clicked recently at the Mumbai airport. The trio were all smiles for the camera while walking towards their car. However, the Ponniyin Selvan actress was brutally trolled for holding her daughter’s hand while walking out of the airport. Netizens pointed out that her daughter is 11 years old, yet the actress is being protective and holding her hands. But, there were several other netizens who rallied behind the actress and argued that it is normal to be protective of one’s child.

Aishwarya was seen dressed in an all-black outfit. Aaradhya, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a cute pink sweatshirt. Famous Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram page. Watch the video here:

As soon as the video was shared, netizens took to the comment section to troll her. One comment read, “She treats that child like a personlised doll" while another comment read, “Isn’t she like 11 yrs old? Why is she always holding moms hand in public " Another user wrote, “Which cement did they use to join their bodies together? "

Several people took to the comment section to defend the actress as well. One user wrote, “To people commenting & complaining about she holding hands of her daughter should realise that she’s just being protective towards her & every mother on this earth has that affection & feeling towards her child! So what? Don’t pass nasty comments just because she’s a celebrity!!!" while another user opined, “Ho sakta hai bacchi ki legs mein koi problem ho… I hope not but it looks like it.. ppl every time comment the same thing about her holding her mom’s hand… or about her hairstyle bacchi ko toh baksh do yaar…"

This is not the first time the actress has been trolled for being close to her daughter. Earlier on Aaradhya’s birthday, Aishwarya shared a photo of her kissing her on the lips, for which she was brutally trolled once again.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which marked her reunion with Mani Ratnam. The film received rave reviews and Aishwarya’s performance impressed fans and critics alike. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan.

