Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 49: Ponniyin Selvan: I to Devdas, Top Movies of the Bollywood Diva

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN: After bagging the Miss World Pageant in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her entry into the entertainment world. A model, actor and a doting mother, the Bollywood actress strived hard to achieve the stardom she is enjoying today. Be it playing a spy, a lover, or a royal queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has essayed versatile roles on the big screen. On Saturday, November 1, the Bollywood diva is celebrating her 49th birthday. To mark the special occasion, here we have curated a list of some of her top movies that you must include in your bucket list.

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, this epic historical action drama features an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and more. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel, the film showcases the tale of one of the mighty kings in the South. Set against the early days of Arulmozzhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan: I outline how a powerful king earned the title of the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola 1.

Devdas

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, this romantic drama was released back in 2002. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie revolves around the life of a wealthy family who prohibits Devdas from marrying Paro, the woman he loves. After Paro gets married, Devdas’ life spirals downward eventually leading to his death.

Mohabbatein

Directed by Aditya Chopra, this 2000-released film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Preet Jhangiani. The plot chronicles the life of a strict principal Narayan, who is against the music teacher Raj aiding three students to rebel against his intolerance for love.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The story of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a loose adaptation of Maitreyi Devi’s Bengali novel Na Hanyate. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the plot revolves around the life of newly-wed Vanraj (Played by Ajay Devgn) who discovers his wife Nandini’s (Played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) love affair with Sameer (Played by Salman Khan). Instead of condemning his wife, Vanraj embarks on a quest to reunite the lovers.

Sarbjit

Released in 2016, Sarbjit is a biographical drama starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadda, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The movie chronicles the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan back in 1991. He spent 22 years in prison on allegations of terrorism and being a spy after crossing the border in a drunk state.

Jodhaa Akbar

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles, Jodhaa Akhar is an epic historical romantic drama helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Set against the backdrop of the 16th century, the movie traces back the iconic love story of Mughal Emperor Akbar and Hindu Princess Jodhaa Bai. Tied together with a marriage of convenience, they end up falling irrevocably in love with one another.

Taal

Featuring a love triangle, Taal is a musical romantic drama movie released back in 1999. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the movie features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the life of Mansi, who after getting rejected by her former boyfriend’s family, rises to fame with Vikrant’s help. Things take a sudden twist when her ex-lover comes back into her life to apologize and win her back.

