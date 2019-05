Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has enthralled her fans with her golden mermaid look at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival. Dressed up in metallic gold gown with a long trail from Jean-Louis Sabaji couture, Aishwarya looked no less than a mermaid at the gala.A regular at Cannes, Aishwarya kept it simple and elegant on the make-up front, with contoured cheeks, bold mascara and nude lips. She chose to keep her hair in sleek straights and wore studs and two rings from the collections of Boucheron to complete her ravishing look.She was accompanied by her seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya, who wore a yellow asymmetrical dress, embellished with a huge flower.The Jazbaa actress also shared a few photographs of her look on Instagram."My sunshine forever. Love you," Aishwarya captioned one of the images in which she is seen posing with Aaradhya.Follow @News18Movies for more