Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Watches Ponniyin Selvan I With Daughter Aaradhya and Team In Chennai; Pics

The eagerly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam opened in theatres on September 30 to plenty of favourable reviews and a solid opening weekend performance. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, and Sarathkumar in the lead, the film is getting an overwhelming response from the audience.

Amid all this, a special screening was recently held at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai to which the film’s lead actors and their families were invited. From Mani Ratnam to Jayam Ravi, PS I team attended the screening with their loved ones. Among others, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also graced the exclusive screening with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In the pictures that have now surfaced on social media, the actors can be seen getting along with one another and their families. A group photo captured them all in one frame including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Vikram Prabhu. In another picture, Mani Ratnam can be seen snapped with his wife Suhasini. One of the photos also features Aishwarya and Aaradhya sitting next to Trisha.

In contrast to the times of the film’s promotion, when everyone was dressed up elaborately, Aishwarya and the other lead actors were seen attending the screening in casual attire. Aishwarya looked lovely in a simple denim blouse and black jeans. Mani Ratnam’s wife, a senior actress Suhasini, was also seen posing for pictures with the Bollywood actress and her daughter.

Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s partnership dates back to her debut in his film Iruvar 25 years ago. The two have worked together on numerous movies after Iruvar, including Guru and Raavan.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is based on the same-titled book by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film has collected Rs 230 crore worldwide so far and is on its way to crossing the Rs. 250 crore benchmark soon. The movie portrays the tale of Arulmozhivarman played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful kings who subsequently rose to become Rajaraja Chola I, the great Chola emperor. Nandini, the queen of Puzhuvoor, is portrayed by Aishwarya. The first part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the significant events that occur in the first three parts of the five-part book.

