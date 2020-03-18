Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Doppelganger Manasi Naik is Taking Over the Internet

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the most gorgeous women on earth. Countless women are inspired by her beauty and many even try to imitate the diva.

Recently, netizens got their hands on the videos of a TikTok user by the name of Manasi Naik, who has been recreating looks of Aishwarya majorly from her early phase in the film industry.

Manasi, who has over 943k followers on Instagram, and above 4 million followers on Tik Tok, often dresses up as Aishwarya. The Instagrammer has even featured in the Marathi film Kutumb (2012).

From her mannerisms to her smile, Manasi is taking impersonation to another level as she seems to possess an uncanny resemblance with the Devdas actress.

Check out her posts here:

Manasi has left many social media users awestruck with her remarkable resemblance to Aishwarya. She has several hit Marathi songs under her name like Baghtoi Rikshawala and Bai Wadyawar Ya.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor and is currently gearing up for Mani Ratnam’s multilingual period drama, Ponniyin Selvan. The film has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.