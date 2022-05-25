Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Modelling Salary Receipt From 1992 Goes Viral

One of Bollywood’s most popular and gorgeous actors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started off as a fashion model before she eventually went on to win and become Miss World of the year 1994, after which she made her film debut in 1997.

Now, a copy of Aishwarya Rai’s salary receipt from an assignment back in 1992 is making its rounds on the Internet. The invoice from Krupa Kreations, an advertising firm that hired Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the gorgeous actor used to get Rs 1500 for her work. The bill dates back to May 23, 1992, roughly two years before she won the coveted Miss World title in 1994.

The bill’s copy, shared by a Reddit user reveals that Aishwarya was about 18 years at the time and had “agreed to work as a model” for a firm called Krupa Kreations for a magazine catalogue shoot. The receipt features the actor’s signature as well as the place, Mumbai.

A Twitter user, Vimal Upadhyay also took to his handle and shared pictures from the magazine shoot through a series of tweets, complete with the catalogue photos and the magazine cover. Upadhyay tweeted, “Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue (sic).”

Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue. (Collage 3) pic.twitter.com/p6QooKyMpP — SGBSR Maharashtra (@Vimalnupadhyaya) May 23, 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival along with her husband, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The former Miss World has been a regular at the film festival and has made headlines with her jaw-dropping outfits and ensembles. The Film Festival, which flagged off on 17th May, will end on 28th May.

