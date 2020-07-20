Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pink Panther 2 Co-star Steve Martin Wishes Her and Aaradhya Speedy Recovery

Hollywood actor Steve Martin, who worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Pink Panther 2, has wished the actress and her daughter Aaradhya speedy recovery from Covid-19. Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive to coronavirus last week.

Father of the Bride actor Steve tweeted on Sunday, "I'm wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther."

Aishwarya played a negative role as a criminology expert named Sonia Solandres in Pink Panther 2. Steve reprised his role as Inspector Clouseau in the sequel to the popular film Pink Panther. Despite a lot of hype, the sequel performed below average at the box office.

Two days back, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after experiencing mild fever. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan were already admitted to the same hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena had posted a photo of Aishwarya on Instagram. Aishwarya is one of the prominent Indian faces in international media, thanks to her Miss World win in 1994, subsequent film roles, as well as regular appearances on the Cannes red carpet as the ambassador of an international beauty brand.