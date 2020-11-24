Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Uncanny Resemblance to Mother Vrinda Rai is Unmissable in This Throwback Pic

Touted as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been an inspiration for countless women around the world. The actress, however, is blessed with the beauty genes of her own mother, Vrinda Rai. Aishwarya’s look during her younger days is a spitting image of Vrinda during her youth.

One will be surprised to learn that the actress bears such a strong resemblance with her mother. This photo of Aishwarya’s mother will surely remind you of the actress in her early days. The 47-year-old beauty shared a picture last year to wish her parents on what would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. We can’t help but notice how similar the mother look to the actress in the photo featuring Aishwarya’s parents.

A few days ago, Aishwarya marked the birth anniversary of her late father, Krishnaraj Rai. Aishwarya, who lost her father in 2017, remembered him with a heart-warming photo she shared on social media. She paid an emotional tribute on Instagram and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa. Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGELLOVE YOU ETERNALLY.”

Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared the special day in a heartfelt way. He took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.”

Aishwarya’s last appearance on the big screen was back in 2018 in Fanney Khan. In her last movie outing, Aishwarya played a singer who gets kidnapped by a troubled father. The film also had Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta. The musical comedy directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar failed to create an impact on the audience and critics alike.

The actress is next set to feature in the upcoming Tamil-language film, Ponniyin Selvan. For the same, Aishwarya will be teaming with Mani Ratnam after many years. The historical drama also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha in prominent roles. Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya, Vikram and music composer A.R. Rahman’s last work together was in 2010 for Raavanan.