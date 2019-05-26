Aishwarya Rai Calms Down Abhishek Bachchan From Reacting to Vivek Oberoi's Meme, Priyanka-Nick Celebrate First Love Anniversary

It seems Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love for each other knows no bounds. After mesmerizing the paparazzi at the Cannes 2019 red carpet with their stunning appearance and adorable PDA, the couple is celebrating a year of togetherness. While the couple's romance was years in the making, it is recently that Nick revealed that it was last year when they went to a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles, sparks flew between them.But not everybody has good things to talk about the actress. After multiple digs at the actress for leaving Bharat, once again Salman Khan took a jibe at Priyanka. Calling her last-minute exit from the film was "embarrassing", Khan says that it was Chopra who had initially shown keen interest to be a part of the film.In another news, reports state that Abhishek Bachchan was furious over Vivek Oberoi's meme on Aishwarya Rai, but it was the latter who calmed him down and convinced him to not react over it. Also, as the week comes to an end, go through the major movie highlights of the week with, 'Trailers This Week'.Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra proved to be the king and queen of wedding celebrations—the two even held two different ceremonies and multiple receptions as well. Now, five months into their marriage, the two are revisiting how their romance really began. Declaring his love for the actress, Nick took to social media to share an adorable post for her wife and marking their love anniversary.Salman Khan has clearly not been able to overcome Priyanka Chopra's departure from his upcoming movie Bharat. The actress' impending wedding with American singer Nick Jonas was cited as the reason for her sudden departure by the makers at the time. While he believes Priyanka is a hard-working actress, who efficiently maintains her career in Bollywood as well as in the American entertainment industry, he said it takes guts to leave one of the biggest films of her career to get married.Vivek Oberoi’s now deleted tweet stirred quite a storm when he clubbed Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls with his personal life. Vivek had shared a collage that featured him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. His tweet angered people across and beyond the film industry, but Aishwarya and her husband refrained from reacting to it.Three films-- PM Narendra Modi, India's Most Wanted and Aladdin released this Friday, are competing with each other for their share of box office numbers. While Will Smith starrer is a clear winner at the box office battle among the three, on the second day, Modi biopic marginally raced ahead Arjun Kapoor's mystery thriller.From sports drama to thriller, this week has been a treat with trailers releasing from varied genre. While Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood brewed nostalgia with Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradd Pitt, the trailer of Jungle Cry, a sports biopic based on rugby coach Rudraksh Jena, starring Abhay Deol in the lead made an impressive entry at Cannes Film Festival. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are the major highlights of the week, trailer wise.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)