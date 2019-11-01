Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Birthday, Bigg Boss 13 Gets Two Finalists

On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 46th birthday on Friday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a dreamy post on his actress-wife, whom he fondly called "Principessa". Abhishek on Thursday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of Aishwarya, who looked like a princess in a stunning floor-sweeping gown. "Happy birthday Principessa," he captioned the image.

Singer Sona Mohapatra is not happy with Anu Malik returning as judge on singing reality show Indian Idol season 11. She called out Sony TV for using Sachin Tendulkar's name for promoting the show. She also questioned the nature of Tendulkar's involvement in the issue. "Dear Sachin, Are you aware of all the @IndiaMeToo stories of multiple women, some minors who came forward in the public domain about Anu Malik, the judge in this same Indian Idol show last year including their own ex producer? Does their trauma not matter or touch anyone?" tweeted Sona Mohapatra.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton make a come-back in the extremely popular Terminator Franchise with Terminator: Dark Fate, but every installment is getting more and more distant from the original thrill machines and core philosophy. Terminator: Dark Fate comes as a disappointment even though original director James Cameron is on board as the producer.

On the occasion of Halloween, Sonam Kapoor channeled her inner Anarkali as she was seen dressed in the iconic character's costume. She even complimented her look with a huge iron chain wound around her neck. Meanwhile, Anand too made the extra effort and not just dressed up as Salim, but even dyed and styled his hair to resemble the famous character. Images of the duo from the Halloween party, where they turned up as Salim and Anarkali, are doing rounds on social media and the couple garnering admiration and love for setting major fashion and couple goals yet again.

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma are the first two contestants to have a direct entry to the show's grand finale. In a very dramatic Home Delivery task, we saw a fight between Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai about who gets to be the delivery girl. Shehnaaz takes Aarti's side against Rashmi's behaviour and Shefali Bagga pleads contestants to stay neutral. However, this agreement changes as Devoleena is made the delivery girl and she delivers the food to Paras, making him the finalist.

