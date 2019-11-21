Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Father's Birth Anniversary With Aaradhya, Shares Heartfelt Post

On the occasion of her father's birth anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spent the day with her mother and daughter Aaradhya celebrating. The three were seen all smiles at an event celebrating the late Krishnaraj's birthday. Apart from the celebrations, Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to share some heartwarming words for him.

Krishnaraj Rai was an army biologist who passed away in March 2017. Aishwarya also shared a picture of herself with her mother Vrinda and daughter Aaradhya standing alongside a portrait of him. In her caption, she stated, "Our day of smiles. Love you eternally daddy Ajjaa".

View this post on Instagram ✨We LOVE YOU ETERNALLY ❤️✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Nov 20, 2019 at 3:52am PST

Abhishek Bachchan also took to Instagram to remember his father-in-law. Here's what he posted:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you. ❤️

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Nov 20, 2019 at 3:38am PST

On the work front, Aishwarya will soon be starting her work on Mani Ratnam's film titled Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on the life and times of rulers from the Chola Dynasty of Tamil Nadu.

