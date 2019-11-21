Take the pledge to vote

Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Father's Birth Anniversary With Aaradhya, Shares Heartfelt Post

Aishwarya Rai's father Krishnaraj was an Army biologist who passed away in 2017.

News18.com

November 21, 2019
On the occasion of her father's birth anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spent the day with her mother and daughter Aaradhya celebrating. The three were seen all smiles at an event celebrating the late Krishnaraj's birthday. Apart from the celebrations, Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to share some heartwarming words for him.

Krishnaraj Rai was an army biologist who passed away in March 2017. Aishwarya also shared a picture of herself with her mother Vrinda and daughter Aaradhya standing alongside a portrait of him. In her caption, she stated, "Our day of smiles. Love you eternally daddy Ajjaa".

Our Day of Smiles❤️✨ ✨LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ✨ ALWAYS ❤️ALWAYS ✨

Abhishek Bachchan also took to Instagram to remember his father-in-law. Here's what he posted:

Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you. ❤️

On the work front, Aishwarya will soon be starting her work on Mani Ratnam's film titled Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on the life and times of rulers from the Chola Dynasty of Tamil Nadu.

